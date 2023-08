Jansen went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 13-3 loss to the Orioles.

He took Kyle Bradish deep in the second inning to get the Jays on the board. Jansen has gone yard three times in his last five starts, and he's now tied his career high with 15 homers on the season while already establishing a new personal best with 48 RBI. His .227/.289/.486 slash line, however, still limits his appeal in shallower fantasy formats.