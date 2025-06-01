The Blue Jays recalled Schneider from Triple-A Buffalo, and he's starting at second base and batting seventh Sunday against the Athletics.

The 26-year-old will fill the roster spot of Daulton Varsho, who landed on the injured list due to a hamstring strain. Schneider had a .625 OPS in 135 big-league games last season and has gone 1-for-15 in 10 games with Toronto this year.