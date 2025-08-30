Schneider went 1-for-3 with a two-run single during Friday's 7-2 loss to the Brewers.

Schneider broke the Brewers' shutout bid in the seventh with a single to left field that brought Bo Bichette and Myles Straw home. Schneider has seen inconsistent playing time this season, but he should get more work in the starting lineup due to Ernie Clement (finger/shin) dealing with injuries. Schneider has gone 16-for-47 (.340) with two steals, five homers and 16 RBI since Aug. 1.