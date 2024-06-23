Schneider went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Guardians.

Schneider has gone 7-for-28 (.250) with three homers over his last eight games. He's usually hit leadoff this season, but he was dropped to sixth in the order Saturday, with Isiah Kiner-Falefa moving up to the top spot and slugging two homers of his own. Schneider's .227 batting average isn't great for a leadoff hitter, though his .319 on-base percentage is a bit more passable. He's added 10 homers, 35 RBI, 32 runs scored, three stolen bases and 15 doubles over 251 plate appearances. While he could ultimately stick lower in the order, Schneider's short-term playing time should be safe after Daulton Varsho left Saturday's contest with back soreness.