Schneider went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Tigers.

The 25-year-old utility player has yet to be caught stealing this season in four attempts, with his last pilfer coming May 22. Schneider has started to pick his pace back up at the plate, going 7-for-19 (.368) while starting six of the last nine games, but all seven knocks have been singles and he's added just one RBI and three runs.