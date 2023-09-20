Schneider is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
Schneider started the previous 13 games but will receive a day to reset after he posted a .674 OPS and 33.3 percent strikeout rate during that span. Cavan Biggio will man second base while Spencer Horwitz receives a start at first with Vladimir Guerrero serving as the DH.
