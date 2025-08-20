Stanifer allowed one hit and two walks over six scoreless innings for High-A Vancouver on Tuesday. He struck out eight.

The 21-year-old right-hander began the season piggybacking Trey Yesavage, but as promotions and trades have cleared room, Stanifer has moved into the rotation at High-A and posted some very impressive numbers. Over his last five starts, he's delivered a 1.38 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 34:10 K:BB over 26 innings, and his 137 strikeouts between Single-A and High-A this season -- coming in only 91 innings -- is tied for fourth in the entire minor leagues. There's still bullpen risk for Stanifer given his short arm action and the slow development of his changeup as a reliable third pitch, so a likely Double-A debut next year will be a big test for the 2022 19th-round pick.