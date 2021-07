The Blue Jays have selected Carter with the 152nd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound righty pitched at Calvary Christian High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and is committed to Miami. Carter's low-90s fastball and mid-to-upper 80s slider are both considered above-average offerings. He also throws a changeup but struggles to command it. Control issues are the main obstacle that may relegate Carter to relief pitching at the professional level.