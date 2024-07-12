Gausman (7-8) picked up the win Thursday against San Francisco, allowing two runs on six hits and no walks across seven innings. He struck out three.

Both runs charged to Gausman came in the first inning when Heliot Ramos launched a two-run home run. Outside of the long ball, Gausman was able to induce enough soft contact to make it through seven innings while generating only seven whiffs. The 33-year-old entered Thursday's start with losses in four of his previous five appearances, and had allowed four or more runs three times during that stretch. However, he's logged a quality start in back-to-back outings and owns a 4.50 ERA across 104.0 innings heading into the All-Star break.