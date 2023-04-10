Kiermaier went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, five RBI and a run scored during Sunday's extra-inning win over the Angels.

Kiermaier entered the contest hitting .360 this season but had just one extra-base hit and no RBI, but he went 3-for-3 with runners in scoring position Sunday. The 32-year-old hasn't hit above .260 since 2017 and isn't likely to remain a major offensive contributor for the Blue Jays, but he's certainly enjoyed a strong start to the campaign.