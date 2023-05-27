Kiermaier exited Saturdays contest with the Twins early with a back injury, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
Kiermaier left the game in the top of the third inning after reaching for his lower back in the bottom of the second while throwing a ball in from the outfield. More information on his status will likely be provided following the conclusion of the game, but Cavan Biggio replaced him in center field and will bat seventh the rest of the way.
