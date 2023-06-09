Kiermaier exited Thursday's game against the Astros in the fourth inning due to an apparent wrist injury, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Kiermaier was hit in the left wrist by a pitch in the second inning. He briefly remained in the game but was ultimately pulled and replaced in center field by Daulton Varsho. The severity of the issue is unclear.
