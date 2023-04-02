Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Kiermaier started the first two games of the series, but will get a rest for the finale against the Cardinals on Sunday. Daulton Varsho moves to center in his place with Whit Merrifield taking over in left and Santiago Espinal starting at second.
