Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Red Sox.

The veteran center fielder continues to stay healthy and relatively productive to begin his first season with the Blue Jays. Kiermaier has appeared in 25 of a possible 30 games so far, slashing .275/.326/.400 with one homer, two steals, eight RBI and 11 runs while almost exclusively hitting ninth in the order. His current .726 OPS would be his highest mark since 2017 if he can maintain it.