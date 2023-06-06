Kiermaier went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Monday's loss to the Astros.

The hits were his first in June, but the veteran center fielder has been surprisingly productive this season despite being a fixture at the bottom of the batting order for the Blue Jays. Over 27 games since the beginning of May, Kiermaier is slashing .326/.372/.558 with 12 extra-base hits (seven doubles, two triples and three homers), four steals, eight RBI and 15 runs.