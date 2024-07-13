Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Even with righty Yilber Diaz on the mound for Arizona, the lefty-hitting Kiermaier will take a seat. Kiermaier cleared waivers Friday and it seems as though he'll remain with the Blue Jays for the time being. Davis Schneider, Daulton Varsho and George Springer fill the outfield from left to right Saturday.