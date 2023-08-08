Toronto placed Kiermaier on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, retroactive to Aug. 7, with a right elbow laceration.
Kiermaier required eight stitches around his elbow after colliding with the outfield wall Sunday against the Red Sox and will now officially be sidelined until at least next weekend. Nathan Lukes is joining the Blue Jays' outfield mix Tuesday in a corresponding roster move.
