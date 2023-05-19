Kiermaier (illness) is back in the Blue Jays' lineup Friday for their game versus the Orioles, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.
Kiermaier missed a couple games with an illness but evidently is feeling better. He's in center field and batting ninth against Kyle Gibson.
