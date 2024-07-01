Kiermaier is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

Kiermaier had started both of the Blue Jays' final two games of the weekend series with the Yankees and six of the last eight contests overall, but he looks set to fill more of a fourth-outfielder role moving forward. His recent uptick in playing time was due in part to Daulton Varsho missing out on three straight starts due to a back injury, but Varsho returned to action Thursday.