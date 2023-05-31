Kiermaier (back) will start in center field and bat ninth Wednesday against the Brewers.
Kiermaier missed two games with back soreness but is feeling well enough to give it a go Wednesday. After filling in for Kiermaier in center in both of the past two games, Daulton Varsho will shift over to his normal spot in left Wednesday.
