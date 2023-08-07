Kiermaier (elbow) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Guardians.

Kiermaier will need at least one game off to recover from the right elbow laceration he suffered in Sunday's 13-1 win over the Red Sox. He required eight stitches to seal the wound, but the injury isn't believed to be anything that will force the veteran outfielder to the injured list. With Kiermaier on the bench Monday, upstart rookie Davis Schneider will be awarded a fourth straight start, this time in left field after he had previously played second base in the last three contests.