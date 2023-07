Kiermaier will be on the bench for Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Kiermaier started seven of the last eight games prior to the break but will hit the bench in the second game of the second half. He came out of the gates strong this season, slashing .319/.365/.521 through the end of May, but he's hit just .179/.261/.244 since the start of June. Daulton Varsho slides to center field in his absence, with Whit Merrifield starting in left.