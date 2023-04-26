Kiermaier is not in the starting lineup Wednesday versus the White Sox.
Kiermaier will take a seat after he went 2-for-6 with a triple, two RBI and a run scored over the first two games of the series. Daulton Varsho will slide over to center field as Santiago Espinal (wrist) returns to the lineup at second base and bats ninth in the series finale with Chicago.
