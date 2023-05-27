Kiermaier went 2-for-3 with one triple and a solo home run in Friday's 3-1 victory over the Twins.

Kiermaier is red hot, as he now has hits in 15 out of 19 games played in the month of May. The outfielder hasn't hit many out of the ballpark, but his contact hitting has been a significant boost for Toronto this year. The former Ray is slashing .319/.366/.511 through 141 at-bats.