Kiermaier (hip) is starting in center field and batting sixth in Sunday's spring game against the Yankees.

The 32-year-old is making his spring debut for the Blue Jays after he signed a one-year, $9 million contract in December. Kiermaier played in just 63 games last season and underwent hip surgery in August, but he's fully healthy for Grapefruit League action and is expected to operate as Toronto's everyday center fielder this year.