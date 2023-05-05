Kiermaier is not in the Blue Jays' lineup for Friday's game in Pittsburgh.
Kiermaier will take a seat with the Pirates throwing left-hander Rich Hill. Daulton Varsho will slide over to center field, Whit Merrifield will play left and Santiago Espinal will get a start at second base.
