Kiermaier went 1-for-3 with a triple in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees.
The veteran outfielder put together a strong first spring in a Blue Jays jersey, going 14-for-38 (.368) with four doubles and two triples. Kiermaier's defense in center field remains his greatest strength, and he hasn't posted an OPS over .716 since 2017, but he can chip in with some power and speed -- he hit seven homers with six steals in only 63 games for the Rays in 2022. Toronto will likely rest him frequently this season in an effort to keep him healthy, so Kiermaier's greatest utility from a fantasy standpoint might come as a DFS option in plus matchups.
