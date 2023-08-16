Espinal will start at third base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Espinal will stick in the lineup for the fourth game in a row, with each of his last three starts now coming at third base in place of the injured Matt Chapman (finger). Though he's held his own over the last three games with three hits, two RBI and two runs over 11 at-bats, Espinal will likely be headed back to a utility role in the near future, assuming Chapman is able to avoid a trip to the injured list.