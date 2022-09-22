Espinal was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left oblique strain Thursday.
Espinal was removed from Wednesday's game against the Phillies due to side discomfort, and he'll miss at least a week and a half after being diagnosed with an oblique strain. Cavan Biggio and Whit Merrifield should see increased playing time at second base in Espinal's absence, while Otto Lopez was called up to provide additional depth.
