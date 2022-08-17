Espinal will start at second base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Espinal has now made four starts in the middle infield in the Blue Jays' last five games, with the last two coming at second base against right-handed starting pitchers while Whit Merrifield has remained out of the lineup on both occasions. The Blue Jays didn't deal for Merrifield at the trade deadline to let him collect dust on the bench, but the 33-year-old looks as though he could be limited to more of a part-time utility role until he finds more success at the plate. Since being acquired Aug. 2, Merrifield has produced a .523 OPS, while Espinal owns a .747 mark during that same two-week stretch.