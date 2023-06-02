Espinal (hamstring) is slated for a third rehab game Saturday with Low-A Dunedin, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Espinal has the night off Friday after going 2-for-6 with a double in his first two rehab games Wednesday and Thursday. On the shelf since May 20 due to a right hamstring strain, the 28-year-old utility infielder should be ready to return to the Blue Jays' active roster next week.

