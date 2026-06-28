Blue Jays' Sean Keys: Collects hit in MLB debut

Keys went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.

Making his big-league debut at first base while Vladimir Guerrero got a partial breather as the DH and George Springer prepared for a potential stint on the paternity list, Keys collected his first career hit in the sixth inning and came around to score as the Blue Jays tried to claw their way back from an early 6-0 deficit. It's not clear how long Keys will remain on the 26-man roster, but the 23-year-old corner infielder could see consistent playing time while he's in the majors after producing a 1.122 OPS and seven homers in his first 18 games for Triple-A Buffalo.