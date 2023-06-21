The Blue Jays optioned Horwitz to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Brandon Belt (hamstring) returning from the injured list Wednesday, the Blue Jays had no room on the 26-man active roster for Horwitz. During his five-day stint in the big leagues, Horwitz started at designated hitter in three games and went 2-for-8 with two walks and a run.