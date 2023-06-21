The Blue Jays optioned Horwitz to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
With Brandon Belt (hamstring) returning from the injured list Wednesday, the Blue Jays had no room on the 26-man active roster for Horwitz. During his five-day stint in the big leagues, Horwitz started at designated hitter in three games and went 2-for-8 with two walks and a run.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Spencer Horwitz: Another start at DH•
-
Blue Jays' Spencer Horwitz: Officially promoted•
-
Blue Jays' Spencer Horwitz: Slated for promotion•
-
Blue Jays' Spencer Horwitz: Optioned to MiLB camp•
-
Blue Jays' Spencer Horwitz: Healthy for spring training•
-
Blue Jays' Spencer Horwitz: Joins 40-man roster•