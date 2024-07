The Blue Jays recalled Berroa from Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Berroa will move up to the Jays' 26-man roster with Justin Turner placed on the paternity list Wednesday. In his four minor-league outings since being optioned down to Buffalo on June 25, Berroa has gone 4-for-13 with five runs, three walks, one home run and five RBI.