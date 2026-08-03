Blue Jays' Ty Southisene: Headed to Toronto

Southisene and outfielder Brett Bateman were traded from the Cubs to the Blue Jays on Sunday night in return for veteran starting pitcher Kevin Gausman, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Southisene will join the Blue Jays' organization after posting a .326 average with four doubles, two triples, 27 RBI, 39 runs scored and 20 stolen bases over 44 games with High-A South Bend this season. The infielder was considered to be one of the Cubs' top prospects, and he is considered to be the more significant piece heading to Toronto in Sunday's transaction.