Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Agrees to terms
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Heineman agreed to a one-year, $1,237,500 deal with the Blue Jays on Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 34-year-old catcher is set to return as Alejandro Kirk's backup after avoiding arbitration. Heineman had a career year in 2025, logging 2.1 fWAR after having never been worth a full win over replacement in any prior season. He slashed .289/.361/.416 with three home runs, two steals and a 17.8 percent strikeout rate in 174 plate appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Filling in for resting Kirk•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Re-entering lineup Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: On bench in Kirk's return•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Leaves with bruised head•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Resting for matinee game•
-
Blue Jays' Tyler Heineman: Three hits in Tuesday's nightcap•