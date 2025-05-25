default-cbs-image
The Blue Jays placed Heineman on the 7-day injured list Sunday due to a concussion.

Heineman took a couple foul balls off his catcher's mask during Thursday's game against the Padres and reported concussion symptoms Saturday, so he's now in the concussion protocol. Ali Sanchez was added to the big-league roster to serve as Toronto's backup backstop while Heineman is out.

