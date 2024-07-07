Rodriguez (1-3) earned the win over Seattle on Saturday, pitching six scoreless innings during which he allowed one run and two walks while striking out six batters.

Rodriguez finished without allowing a run for the first time through seven big-league starts and gathered his first win. He induced a modest eight swinging strikes but still managed a healthy six punchouts. This was the second straight quality start for the rookie right-hander, and he's allowed just one run over 12.2 frames while posting a 12:4 K:BB across the two-game stretch.