Bummer will begin the season as part of Atlanta's bullpen, Chad Bishop of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 32-year-old southpaw will likely slot in behind Dylan Lee in the pecking order for high-leverage work. Bummer has been a fairly reliable middle-relief option for Atlanta over the last two seasons, posting a 3.69 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 120:35 K:BB in 109.2 innings, but in 98 appearances he has just seven wins, four holds and zero saves.