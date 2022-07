Duvall went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 8-4 win over the Nationals.

His ninth-inning blast off Kyle Finnegan capped the scoring for Atlanta. Since returning from the paternity list early in the week, Duvall has gone yard twice in three games to give him 12 homers and 35 RBI on the year, but his .211/.275/.401 slash line given him limited fantasy value in shallower formats.