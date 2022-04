Duvall went 3-for-5 with a walk, two RBI and a run in Tuesday's 16-4 win over the Nationals.

The three hits matched Duvall's output from Atlanta's first five games combined, allowing him to raise his season-long batting average by 94 points. Duvall will pick up another start in center field in Wednesday's series finale, but he'll likely move to a corner-outfield spot on a regular basis once Ronald Acuna (knee) is cleared to return from the injured list.