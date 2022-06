Duvall went 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 5-3 win over Pittsburgh.

Duvall hit a solo shot in the second inning and a two-run homer in the fourth, both off of Jose Quintana. He's hitting .278 with four home runs and eight RBI in 11 June contests after entering this month with just two long balls and a .190/.258/.268 slash line. The veteran slugger has improved his season line to .206/.261/.353 with 27 runs scored.