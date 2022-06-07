site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Adam Duvall: Scratched, available off bench
Duvall was scratched from Tuesday's lineup against the A's due to left triceps cramping, though he'll still be available off the bench.
The triceps injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern, but it will still cost Duvall at least one game. Guillermo Heredia will man left field in his place for Atlanta.
