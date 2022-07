Manager Brian Snitker said Duvall (hand), who is out of the lineup Wednesday, is expected to start Thursday's series finale versus the Cardinals, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 33-year-old is sitting out the fourth straight game Wednesday due to the left hand injury, but he's poised to rejoin the starting nine Thursday. Duvall struggled through the first two months of the season but came alive offensively in June with a .864 OPS, eight home runs and 15 RBI in 27 games.