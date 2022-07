Duvall (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

Duvall will be on the bench for the series finale in Cincinnati, but he appears to have avoided a major injury after his left hand was struck by a pitch in Saturday's 4-1 victory. Per David O'Brien of The Athletic, both X-rays and an MRI conducted after the game cleared Duvall of any structural damage, so he'll be day-to-day heading into Atlanta's series opener with the Cardinals on Monday.