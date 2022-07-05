site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Adam Duvall: Still sitting Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Duvall (hand) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.
Duvall's sore left hand will keep him on the bench for the third game in a row. Eddie Rosario will cover left field in place of Duvall.
