Braves' Adam Duvall: Takes seat Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Duvall isn't starting Thursday against the Nationals.
Duvall is getting a breather after he went 1-for-7 with a two-run homer and four strikeouts over the last two games. Eddie Rosario will take over in left field and bat fifth.
