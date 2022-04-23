site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Adam Duvall: Will return Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Duvall (personal) is in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.
Duvall sat out Friday while tending to a personal matter, but he will return to action one day later. He will man center field and occupy the seventh spot in Atlanta's batting order.
