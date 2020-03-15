Play

Jackson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

While the move currently doesn't matter much with both the MLB and MiLB seasons suspended, it does confirm that Jackson will begin the regular season in the minors whenever play does resume. The 24-year-old did slug 28 homers in 85 games for Gwinnett last year, but his hit tool and defense behind the plate both remain a work in progress.

