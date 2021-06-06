Jackson (hamstring) has appeared in nine games for Triple-A Gwinnett since beginning his rehab assignment May 21, going 7-for-30 (.233 average) with four home runs, 11 RBI and six runs.

Jackson appears to be healthy again after landing on the injured list May 2 with a left hamstring strain, but Atlanta may prefer to keep him on the rehab assignment as long as possible so he can play regularly at Triple-A. Once he's activated from the IL, Jackson would likely be in store for limited work behind No. 1 catcher William Contreras.